Young and upcoming compound archer Pragati Choudhary has suffered a brain stroke and her family is looking for financial aid for her treatment. The budding archer had to be hospitalized. She has been operated upon and is currently in a coma. Post the checkups and tests, the family has sought assistance from several outlets. Here's more.

Assistance Pragati's father applies for financial assistance

The Khelo India-supported athlete has an insurance policy of Rs. 5 lakh under the scheme but the cost of her treatment is likely to be much high. Her father Atul Kumar has applied for financial assistance from the sports ministry under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons scheme and has also pleaded with sports secretary Ravi Mittal for help.

Backup There's no financial backup to afford the said treatment

"She has recently suffered a brain stroke on May 5, 2020. However, I do not have the financial backup to afford the said treatment. The only income in my family comes from a shop that is rented and yields us Rs. 2,50,000 annually. I would be highly obliged if you consider this," The Tribune quoted Choudhary as saying in the letter.

Support Archery Association of India requests sports ministry to extend support

Archery Association of India (AAI) president and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda has also requested the sports ministry to extend every help possible to the archer. "The total expenditure towards her medical treatment and surgery is quite astronomical and her family is not in a position to bear the expenses," Munda wrote in his letter.

Achievements A look at Pragati's achievements

Pragati, a Khelo India archer, went on to win three medals - gold in individual event and silver in mixed and team championships in International Solidary Archery Championships that was held in Dhaka last year. She also won gold medal in both the CBSE and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) tournament last year. The 16-year-old is a phenomenal talent.

Information Sports ministry should help Pragati and her family