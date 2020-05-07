Since the Premier League's inception in 1992-93, there have been a host of goal-keepers who made a massive impression in England's top-flight division. Goal-keeping is a pivotal aspect in football and keepers have a lot do when called upon. After looking at the best strikers, central defenders and central mid-fielders, we present the best goal-keepers in Premier League history.

Edwin van der Sar Edwin van der Sar was solid for United and Fulham

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson described Edwin van der Sar as one of the best signings made by him back in 2009. The Dutchman, who was a legend for Ajax, joined Fulham in 2001. After four seasons, he was snapped up by United. He went on to make 313 Premier League appearances and won four titles, besides winning the Golden Glove in 2008-09.

David Seaman Arsenal hero David Seaman brought an aura with his presence

David Seaman was Arsenal's hero and spent 13 seasons with them (11 in Premier League). He had a great personality and was brave. Seaman was known for his quick reflexes, agility, and excellent positional sense. He was always reliable and had a great ability to judge the ball. The Englishman made 344 Premier League appearances and had 141 clean sheets. He won two titles.

David de Gea David de Gea is a modern day great

Manchester United's David de Gea is no doubt a modern day great. He is remembered for some unbelievable saves over the years in the EPL. The Spaniard arrived at United in 2011 and struggled initially, however, his performances soared from there on. The 2012-13 EPL champion has made 304 appearances, besides having 108 clean sheets. He also won the Golden Glove in 2017-18.

Petr Cech Petr Cech inspired one and all with his greatness

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goal-keeper Petr Cech was an inspiration in the Premier League. A winner of four Golden Glove awards, Cech went on to win four titles with Chelsea. He made 443 Premier League appearances and registered a record 202 clean sheets. His reflexes, shot-stopping abilities, positional sense and concentration stood out. The all-round Cech had the special attribute of saving penalties.

Peter Schmeichel Peter Schmeichel is the most respected keeper