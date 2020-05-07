All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. Premier League champions Manchester City will want to add further glory under Pep Guardiola. On the same note, we evaluate the players who are linked with a move to Man City.

Sandro Tonali 19-year-old Sandro Tonali could be a positive signing for City

Manchester City want to strengthen their mid-field in the summer and they need someone with a view on the long-term. That's where Brescia's Sandro Tonali comes into the picture. According to a report in Manchester Evening News, Tonali could be the perfect fit. He was linked with City back in November 2018. The 19-year-old has made 23 appearances for Brescia this season.

Nelson Semedo Man City one of several clubs chasing Barcelona's Nelson Semedo

A lot was expected from Joao Cancelo when he arrived at Man City from Juventus for a staggering £58.5m last summer. However, City aren't convinced with him and are among a host of top clubs chasing Barcelona's Nelson Semedo. The likes of that Inter, Paris Saint Germain, Atletico Madrid and City are all keen. City could tempt Barca by offering Cancelo in return.

Boubacar Kamara Man City interested in Marseille's Boubacar Kamara

According to Le10 Sport, City are in the race alongside Manchester United, to sign Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara. The 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this season for Marseille. He earned rave reviews for his performances. Kamara amassed two goals and two assists in 28 appearances. The defender has two years left on his contract.

Leonardo Bonucci Juventus reject another offer for Leonardo Bonucci