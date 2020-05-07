Australian batsman Joe Burns is eyeing the Test series against India to solidify his place in the side, should the series take place later this year. Team India is scheduled to play four Tests in Australia in December-January. The coronavirus pandemic has placed the series in doubt at the moment. This is what Burns had to say.

Excitement Burns excited to feature in the Test series

Burns said both teams will go at each other and the series will be very exciting to watch for everyone. "They [India] are obviously world class team. I think the two teams going at each other will be very exciting to watch, for the players playing against each other as well," Burns told reporters in a video conference on Thursday.

Burns Burns wants to play against India and do well

Burns said as a player he wants to feature in this series and impress. "You look at the world ranking, they were No 1 and now we have replaced them at the top, so I know that series will be anticipated by everyone and as a player this is a sort of series you want to play in and do well in."

ICC Test Rankings Australia top the ICC Test Rankings

Recently, Australia dethroned the Indian cricket team in the ICC Test Rankings. India lost their place to Australia, who have become the new table-toppers in the longest format of the game, according to the latest ICC Rankings released. The Aussies top the show with 116 rating points, whereas, India aren't far behind with 114 points.

