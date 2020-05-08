Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund expect England star Jadon Sancho to stay at the club this summer. Sancho is linked with an exit from the club and is valued in excess of £100m. Manchester United, who are one of the clubs interested in him, are said to be delaying a move in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how his transfer development stands.

Exit A move away from Dortmund could still be possible

According to a report in Sky Sports, a source close to the 20-year-old said a move away from Dortmund is still on the cards as he is unlikely to extend his current contract, which expires in 2022. In March, Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke had said the club won't stand in the way of the winger if he wanted to switch pastures.

Dortmund Why Sancho could stay put at Dortmund?

The Bundesliga is set to return behind closed doors from May 16 onwards. Germany's top-flight league was earlier suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been reported that Sancho is currently focused in finishing the current season and is in no rush to force an exit. With clubs set to get impacted financially, spending huge sums could be ruled out.

Delay United believed to have stalled on Sancho

A report in the Mirror suggests that Premier League club Manchester United are considering delaying their transfer for Sancho by 12 months in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. United have made Sancho their primary target as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to build his squad. However, financial constraints could force the club to delay its approach. Dortmund could sell Sancho next summer instead.

Form Sancho has been in supreme form for Dortmund

Sancho has been in supreme form in 2019-20, racking up 14 goals and 15 assists in just 23 Bundesliga appearances. With nine games still left, Sancho could add to his tally further. Overall, he has 17 goals across competitions for the German side. Last season, the versatile winger scored 13 goals across competitions in 43 games. This makes him one of the hottest properties.

Ahead Sancho ahead of Messi and CR7 at his age

Besides United, the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona are also said to be interested in Sancho. Sancho, who turned 20 in March, has scored 31 goals and provided 42 assists in 90 games so far in his senior career. The youngster is already ahead of legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of goals and assists at this age.

United What can Sancho offer at United?