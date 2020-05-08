La Liga has refused to confirm Leganes coach Javier Aguirre's announcement that Spain's top-flight season will restart on June 20. The 2019-20 European season came to a halt after football was suspended for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aguirre had claimed that La Liga will resume from June 20 and end on July 26. Here's more.

Decision La Liga to wait for government's decision on season restart

La Liga confirmed that training sessions will start for now. "There are no confirmed dates to return to competition," a La Liga spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. "We will begin training sessions and then wait for the government's decision about the established dates. Our intention is to return to competition in June as long as the government decides it is ok to do so."

Claim This is what Legends boss Aguirre had claimed

Speaking to Mexican website Marca Claro on Thursday, Aguirre said he had been given details of when the campaign would start again. "We now have a start date for the league, we begin on June 20 and finish officially on July 26. We will play 11 rounds of matches on Saturdays and Sundays and Wednesdays and Thursdays," said Leganes boss Aguirre.

Barcelona Barcelona players will return to individual training on Friday

Meanwhile, La Liga champions Barcelona will return to training on Friday with players taking part in individual workouts. According to a report in ESPN, players will maintain sufficient space between each other stipulated by the health authorities and La Liga protocols. Players will arrive at the club facilities in their training kit and will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms.