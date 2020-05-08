Since the Premier League's inception in 1992-93, there have been a host of full-backs who made a massive impression in England's top-flight division. Full-backs are extremely crucial while getting the freedom and marching ahead to provide meaningful crosses, besides stopping attacks while defending. They put their bodies on the line while defending. Here we present the best full-backs in Premier League history.

Patrice Evra Patrice Evra was a world class left-back for Manchester United

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra was a dominating force for the club during his nine seasons at the club. He went on to become a trusted asset for Sir Alex Ferguson. Evra was extremely quick, agile and good in the air. He was tactically intelligent both in defense and attack. Evra went on to win five EPL titles and made 278 appearances.

Denis Irwin The versatile Denis Irwin made his presence felt

Denis Irwin represented Manchester United for 12 seasons (10 in the Premier League). He was highly successful and won a total of seven titles. Irwin made 328 appearances and had 123 clean sheets. He was highly reliable and consistent. What stood out for Irwin was his easiness in both full-back positions. He was also a dead-ball specialist.

Lee Dixon Lee Dixon was a solid customer

Former Arsenal right-back Lee Dixon was at the club for a staggering 15 years (10 seasons in Premier League). He was sound and tactically aware as a defender. His priority was to defend keeping in sync with Arsenal's demands during the 90s. He put in a lot of work and had a lengthy career. Dixon made 305 EPL appearances and won two titles.

Gary Neville Gary Neville dominated the Premier League

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville was part of the famous class of '92. Neville was rarely beaten in one-on-one situations and was extremely intelligent in reading the game. Going forward he was known for his solid runs and dangerous crossing. Neville went on to make 400 appearances and registered 148 clean sheets. He won a staggering eight Premier League titles.

Ashley Cole Former Arsenal and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole bossed the game