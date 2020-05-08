Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing the prospect of seeing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together at the club. Solskjaer feels good players can always play together and the two can thrive in mid-field. Pogba and Fernandes are yet to play together at United. Here's what the Man United manager had to say.

Impact Fernandes has what it takes to make United better

Fernandes, who won the Premier League Player of the Month for February, came for a staggering £47m, however, the add-ons could increase the cost to £67.7m. The attacking mid-fielder impressed straightaway with his skill, tenacity and leadership. The Portuguese scored thrice in nine games. He is intelligent and visionary. His brilliance helped United do well ahead of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended all sport.

Pogba Pogba determined to return stronger after injury nightmare

Meanwhile, Pogba was earlier determined to return stronger after an injury nightmare which saw him miss most of the 2019-20 season. Pogba suffered a further setback to a foot surgery earlier in the season and didn't play since Boxing Day. However, he is likely to start straightaway if the season resumes next month. The Premier League is hopeful of resuming in June.

Connection Solskjaer is hoping to find a good connection between mid-fielders

United have many options in mid-field and Solskjaer is upbeat regarding the squad. "I think it's exciting... we do have an exciting squad. I've got Scott [McTominay], Fred, Nemanja [Matic]. There's many games coming up and I'm sure we can find a good connection between them. We've been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we're looking forward to it," he said.

Quote Solskjaer relishing Pogba-Fernandes prospect

When asked about the prospect of playing Fernandes alongside Pogba in mid-field for the remaining games this season, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can - it's a big yes."

Quote Solskjaer praises Bruno Fernandes' impact