Australian seamer Pat Cummins is deemed one of the greatest fast bowlers in modern day cricket.
Even after facing perpetual slumps due to injuries, the right-arm seamer has risen to the occasion for Australia.
Cummins, who is the number one Test bowler at the moment, also holds the number four spot in ODIs.
As Cummins turns 27, let us break down some unknown facts.
Cummins made his international debut in the 2011 T20I series against South Africa.
Impactful performances in limited-overs fixtures handed him the much-awaited Test debut.
In the Johannesburg Test, Cummins claimed seven scalps including a second innings six-for.
He was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Cummins also became the youngest cricketer to hit the winning runs in a Test (18 years, 197 days).
In February 2019, Cummins displaced South Africa's Kagiso Rabada at the top of ICC Test Rankings for bowlers.
He became the first Australian after the legendary Glenn McGrath (2006) to lead the Test Rankings.
The 27-year-old was recently named ICC's Test player of 2019 for his terrific run throughout the year.
He was the leading wicket-taker (Test), having scalped 59 wickets at 20.13.
Interestingly, Cummins played his second Test after a long gap of six years.
While he continued to play the shorter formats, injuries mowed down his game time.
His second Test appearance came in 2017 when Australia toured India for a four-match Test series.
Cummins has been the mainstay pacer across formats ever since.
He has scalped 143 wickets from 30 Tests at 21.82.
Having topped the wickets column in the 2010/11 Big Bash League, Cummins immediately grabbed eyeballs.
Soon after the season ended, he was handed a national contract by Cricket Australia.
At 18, he grabbed his national contract, thereby becoming the youngest Australian to enter the list of centrally contracted players.
He was also a part of the Australian team that won the 2015 World Cup.
Since March 2017, Australia have won 16 out of 29 Tests in Pat Cummins' presence. In the matches won, he has snapped up 74 wickets at an incredible average of 20.43. His best bowling figures of 62/10 were registered during this period.
