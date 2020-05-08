Australian seamer Pat Cummins is deemed one of the greatest fast bowlers in modern day cricket. Even after facing perpetual slumps due to injuries, the right-arm seamer has risen to the occasion for Australia. Cummins, who is the number one Test bowler at the moment, also holds the number four spot in ODIs. As Cummins turns 27, let us break down some unknown facts.

Debut Cummins made his international debut at 18

Cummins made his international debut in the 2011 T20I series against South Africa. Impactful performances in limited-overs fixtures handed him the much-awaited Test debut. In the Johannesburg Test, Cummins claimed seven scalps including a second innings six-for. He was adjudged the Player of the Match. Cummins also became the youngest cricketer to hit the winning runs in a Test (18 years, 197 days).

Rankings Cummins claimed the number one spot in 2019

In February 2019, Cummins displaced South Africa's Kagiso Rabada at the top of ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. He became the first Australian after the legendary Glenn McGrath (2006) to lead the Test Rankings. The 27-year-old was recently named ICC's Test player of 2019 for his terrific run throughout the year. He was the leading wicket-taker (Test), having scalped 59 wickets at 20.13.

Test cricket Cummins played his second Test in 2017

Interestingly, Cummins played his second Test after a long gap of six years. While he continued to play the shorter formats, injuries mowed down his game time. His second Test appearance came in 2017 when Australia toured India for a four-match Test series. Cummins has been the mainstay pacer across formats ever since. He has scalped 143 wickets from 30 Tests at 21.82.

National contract Youngest Australian to bag a national contract

Having topped the wickets column in the 2010/11 Big Bash League, Cummins immediately grabbed eyeballs. Soon after the season ended, he was handed a national contract by Cricket Australia. At 18, he grabbed his national contract, thereby becoming the youngest Australian to enter the list of centrally contracted players. He was also a part of the Australian team that won the 2015 World Cup.

Do you know? Cummins has been pivotal for Australia in Test cricket