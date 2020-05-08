-
All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players.
The Bundesliga, which is set to resume on May 16, could see leaders Bayern Munich lift the trophy.
Bayern will hope to bolster their squad post that.
Here are the players linked with a move.
-
Ivan Perisic
Inter could loan Ivan Perisic to Bayern for another season
-
Bayern Munich signed Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on loan last summer.
Perisic made 22 appearances and scored five goals. The 31-year-old would want to show his mettle when the season resumes.
According to a report in Rekordmeister, Inter will be pushing for another one-year loan agreement for Perisic.
Bayern want to curb spending and are against buying Perisic permanently for a reported €20m.
-
Leroy Sane
Manchester City unwilling to let go Leroy Sane cheaply
-
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has one year remaining on his deal with Premier League champions Manchester City.
Bayern Munich are interested in landing Sane for the last 12 months and the player is also keen to see that happen.
Bayern need to offer a substantial bid for Sane.
So far, no agreement between City and Bayern over a transfer fee has taken place
-
Kai Havertz
Bayern are interested in landing mid-fielder Kai Havertz
-
Bayern Munich are said to be leading the race for Bayer Leverkusen mid-fielder Kai Havertz.
Havertz enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign in 2018-19, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists.
However, he couldn't replicate the form this season.
But Bayern are still interested in the player and want him to be a part of the re-build phase.
Chelsea are also interested in the player.
-
Pierre Kalulu
Bayern are hoping to lure Lyon starlet Pierre Kalulu
-
It was reported last month that Bayern made an initial offer for Lyon's youth team right-back Pierre Kalulu, which was rejected by the player's family.
Sevilla and AC Milan were the first clubs to make a concrete professional contract offer to Kalulu earlier this year.
Bayern's interest has become more concrete and reports claimed a second offer was on the way for the player.