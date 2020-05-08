All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. The Bundesliga, which is set to resume on May 16, could see leaders Bayern Munich lift the trophy. Bayern will hope to bolster their squad post that. Here are the players linked with a move.

Ivan Perisic Inter could loan Ivan Perisic to Bayern for another season

Bayern Munich signed Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on loan last summer. Perisic made 22 appearances and scored five goals. The 31-year-old would want to show his mettle when the season resumes. According to a report in Rekordmeister, Inter will be pushing for another one-year loan agreement for Perisic. Bayern want to curb spending and are against buying Perisic permanently for a reported €20m.

Leroy Sane Manchester City unwilling to let go Leroy Sane cheaply

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has one year remaining on his deal with Premier League champions Manchester City. Bayern Munich are interested in landing Sane for the last 12 months and the player is also keen to see that happen. Bayern need to offer a substantial bid for Sane. So far, no agreement between City and Bayern over a transfer fee has taken place

Kai Havertz Bayern are interested in landing mid-fielder Kai Havertz

Bayern Munich are said to be leading the race for Bayer Leverkusen mid-fielder Kai Havertz. Havertz enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign in 2018-19, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists. However, he couldn't replicate the form this season. But Bayern are still interested in the player and want him to be a part of the re-build phase. Chelsea are also interested in the player.

Pierre Kalulu Bayern are hoping to lure Lyon starlet Pierre Kalulu