Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, submitted a detailed judgement on Umar Akmal's spot-fixing case. The full judgement has been uploaded on Pakistan Cricket Board's official website. A three-year ban was imposed on the Pakistani batsman with two charges of violating PCB's Anti-Corruption Code. The ban will be regarded to have come into effect from February 20. Here is more.

Quote Justice Chauhan's remarks on Umar Akmal

"It appears that he isn't prepared to seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code. Rather, he tried to take refuge under the pretext that whenever such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him," said Justice Chauhan.

Article 2.4.4 Umar breached the Article 2.4.4

Justice Chauhan reiterated that Umar breached Article 2.4.4. "In view of the admission of the participant that he failed to disclose to PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, the details of the approaches and invitations extended to him without unnecessary delay. The charge as framed is proved and he has rendered himself liable to be punished for breach of Article 2.4.4," he said.

Statement Umar will be punished under Article 6.2 of PCB code

The statement added more on his charges. "It is also admitted by him he failed to report the approaches and invitation to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, as required by the PCB Code, Article 2.4.4," the statement read. "In view of the above charge as framed, stood proven and participant has rendered himself to be punished under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code."

Ban Umar was suspended by PCB on February 20