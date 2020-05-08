The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to govern Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) through an ad-hoc committee. With the Indian cricket board already putting an end to DDCA's annual grant, there have been talks of placing an ad-hoc body. Delhi's cricket body has been operating sans a president after former chief Rajat Sharma resigned last year.

DDCA Rajat Sharma resigned as president in 2019

Corruption has marred the plight of DDCA for the past one year. Former chief Rajat Sharma resigned from the post in November 2019, citing "various pulls and pressures within the organization." He wrote to DDCA ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed for getting him relieved from his duties. General secretary Vinod Tihara was later arrested for alleged violation of the Customs Act.

Quote Apex Council members call for ad-hoc committee

"There are endless complaints of corruption at all levels as far as DDCA is concerned. Most of the Apex Council members feel that till a proper set up can be put in place, an Ad-hoc body should be put in place," an official told PTI.

Corruption The ad-hoc body could eliminate corruption

Besides corruption, there have been allegations of involving merit in selection matters regarding age group. "There is no president at the moment and a secretary who is in jail and he can't come back and take over the administration even he gets bail. Just like we did in Rajasthan, we can form a body that looks after cricketing and administrative matters," the official said.

Reason The reason of forming ad-hoc body

Another Apex Council member revealed BCCI is aiming to replicate the Rajasthan model, wherein the ad-hoc body comprehensively looks after the structure. "It was court-appointed administrator Justice (Retd) Vikramjeet Sen, under whose aegis election was conducted," he said. He added, "DDCA was the first body that had elections under the Lodha constitution way before other state units. Look at what has happened."

Re-election DDCA vouches for re-election