The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering to field two separate Indian teams in simultaneous series, once cricket resumes. A BCCI official hinted at possibility of selecting two Indian squads for different formats. According to him, this could be a potential way to recover the lost matches in cricket calendar (due to COVID-19). Here is more.

BCCI shared the idea with coaching staff

As per a report, BCCI's top brass has already shared the idea with the coaching staff. Meanwhile, the support staff is looking forward to get two squads ready for the upcoming calendar. Quite a few cricket boards have used this model in past, wherein separate teams for Tests and limited-overs were considered to make up for lost cricket matches.

Here is what the official suggested

"None of us know when sport, especially international cricket will resume. But if we have to safeguard all our stakeholders, one of the options is to select two different squads and play a Test series and a T20I series simultaneously," the official said.

Australia used the model in 2017

Previously, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have implemented the model. Australia fielded separate squads for T20I and Test against Sri Lanka and India respectively on two consecutive days, in 2017. "This (two-team model) has already been done by Australia before. We need all formats to co-exist. We have to be prepared for all scenarios," the official said.

