Last updated on May 09 2020, 02:00 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has provided financial aid to 4,000 underprivileged people amid the nationwide lockdown.
The aid also covers children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai.
Reportedly, the 47-year-old made a donation of unspecified amount to Hi5 Youth Foundation, a non-profit organization based out of Mumbai.
Previously, Tendulkar pledged to help around 5,000 people through an NGO named Apnalaya.
"Thanks Sachin Tendulkar for proving once again that sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our COVID-19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from BMC schools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!" the organization tweeted.
Thanks @sachin_rt for proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmc schools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!😊— Hi5 Youth Foundation (@hi5youth) May 7, 2020
In April, Tendulkar pledged to feed 5,000 people for one month through a non-profit organization Apnalaya.
"Thank you Sachin for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. There are many more individuals who need your support, people!" Apnalaya's Twitter caption read.
Earlier this year, the Master Blaster donated Rs. 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra''s Relief Fund in the battle against COVID-19.
He also urged people to follow social distancing in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Tendulkar was among the several sportspersons with whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted in an hour-long session.
India's total number of coronavirus cases is nearing the 60,000-mark. Over 1,900 deaths have been reported with nearly 40,000 active cases. Besides, the global death count has climbed over 2,76,000.
