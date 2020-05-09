The coronavirus pandemic saw the Premier League 2019-20 season get disrupted in March. The authorities are hoping for a resumption of the current season next month if they get the go ahead. But what happens to the players who are on loan and see their contracts expire on June 30? We analyze the situation they are in and what could possibly happen.

The 2019-20 season's loan deals expire on June 30 and, if the Premier League resumes, the games will get spilled into July. According to Sky Sports, around 163 players are currently on loan (in and out). Premier League shareholders have discussed the potential for loans to be extended beyond the end of June. However, both clubs and the player involved would need to agree.

Parent clubs can call their players back and several footballers would want to return, especially if the league allows teams to register them to their squads. At the moment, the transfer and registration window is set to open on June 18.

Ligue 1 and the Dutch Eredivisie have ended and players can be called back. Players, who are on loan in Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga, face issues. Bundesliga is set to resume from May 16, whereas, both Spain and Italy are hoping to resume once it's safe to do so. Things depend on what the clubs decide upon regarding players from EPL.

Like the players who are loaned out, the EPL clubs have also got players on loan themselves. It could boil down to the fact that which ever clubs need a player for the season remainder, the latter could see his contract extended. Also, clubs may decide against extension as they get players back out on loan. Therefore, clubs have a lot to chew upon.

Arsenal could lose out on Real Madrid mid-fielder Dani Ceballos as things stand. For Manchester United, they have a decision to make regarding Odion Ighalo. In fact, Ighalo's deal is set to end on May 31. He showed quality since his arrival. Aston Villa will need to extend Pepe Reina's contract due to injury issues. But will the player and AC Milan agree?

Recently, EPL clubs were told that 8-10 neutral venues will be necessary to complete the current season. The authorities also felt that 8-10 appropriate number of venues will be granted safety certificates (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) and police approval. The topics discussed were around resumption of behind-closed-doors matches in neutral venues, players' return to full training and the activities inside the training ground.

