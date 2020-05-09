Since the Premier League's inception in 1992-93, there have been a host of wingers who made a massive impression in England's top-flight division. Wingers are extremely crucial in forming attacks, feeding the strikers, providing meaningful crosses and cutting in with a eye for goal. They are also effective while being on the counter. Here we present the best wingers in Premier League history.

Freddie Ljungberg Freddie Ljungberg was top notch for the Gunners

Freddie Ljungberg arrived at Arsenal in 1998 and went on to pocket to EPL titles, besides Player of the Season in 2001-02. He went on to make 241 Premier League appearances and scored 48 goals. Ljungberg ran directly at opponents and made surging runs. He was known for his immaculate timing of foraying into the box. He could play equally at either flanks.

Robert Pires Arsenal's Robert Pires was an unsung hero

Robert Pires was a sensation for Arsenal under manager Arsene Wenger. The two-time Premier League champion 198 appearances and scored 62 goals, besides claiming 41 assists. Pires didn't boast of express pace, rather, he was technically gifted. He had the vision and guile to drop the shoulder and come inside off the left flank. Pires was right-footed and boasted of creativity going front.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo grew as a player at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo blossomed at Manchester United and dictated the show, before moving to Real Madrid. CR7 was a beast and his hard work stood out. He could run past everyone, score from anywhere and terrorize opponents at will. He made 196 appearances and won three EPL honors. Ronaldo scored 84 goals and two Player of the Season awards, besides a Golden Boot.

David Beckham Beckham ruled the roost for United before Ronaldo's arrival

David Beckham had a telling impact for United. His brilliance in free-kicks, superb striking range and a deadly right foot made him an unstoppable force. Beckham was known for providing perfect crosses and was a relentless worker on the field. He won six Premier League titles and made 265 appearances. What stood out was his ability to score (62) and make goals (80 assists).

Ryan Giggs Ryan Giggs will remain the all-time best