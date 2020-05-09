Last updated on May 09 2020, 04:00 pm
Virat Kohli has scaled new heights for Team India across formats over the years.
Captaincy has further complemented his batting, especially in Test cricket.
Notably, Kohli is the only batsman in world cricket who averages over 50 in all three formats (Tests - 53.62, ODIs - 59.33, T20Is - 50.80).
We take a look at the records he could break this season.
Virat Kohli presently holds the second spot in the list of most ODI hundreds.
The 31-year-old scored his 43rd ODI ton in a match against West Indies, last year.
He requires six more centuries to emulate Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the tally with as many as 49 centuries.
Kohli may become the first ever player to touch the 50-century mark in ODIs.
Kohli currently leads the runs tally in the shortest format, followed by compatriot Rohit Sharma.
He has racked up 2,794 runs from 82 T20Is at an average of 50.80.
Surprisingly, the Indian captain has not slammed a T20I ton yet.
However, he has most number of fifties (24) in the format.
Kohli needs 206 runs to complete 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals.
Virat Kohli has take huge strides after getting the charge of the side.
Leading Team India in 55 Tests, he has amassed 5,142 runs at 61.21.
South Africa's Graeme Smith tops the tally with 8,659 runs at 47.83.
The southpaw also has 25 Test tons to his name as captain.
Kohli, who has 20 tons as skipper, can surpass Smith.
For India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record of leading India in most number of Tests (60).
Meanwhile, the overall tally is yet again led by Graeme Smith (109).
Kohli will be aiming to overhaul his former captain in the upcoming season.
He has already become India's most successful Test captain after having registered 33 wins.
Besides, Dhoni has won 27 Tests for India.
Kohli sits on fourth spot among the players with most international runs as captain.
Having aggregated 11,426 runs at 63.83, he recently eclipsed MS Dhoni's tally of 11,207 runs.
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting stands atop with 15,440 runs from 324 matches, followed by Graeme Smith (14,878) and Stephen Fleming (11,561).
However, both Kohli and Ponting are tied at 41 tons (joint-most).
