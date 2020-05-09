All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. The Serie A, which has seen players return to individual training, is hoping to resume when things are safe. As far the transfer window is concerned, Inter Milan are linked with several top names.

Aubameyang Inter could offer Icardi for Aubameyang

Reports have claimed Arsenal could be on their way to lose skipper and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Talks of a new contract has stalled and Aubameyang's future at the club looks uncertain. Inter, who are heavily interested in Auba, could offer Mauro Icardi in exchange. Icardi impressed for PSG in 2019-20 after being loaned out and Arsenal could be tempted here.

Victor Moses Inter want Chelsea to drop asking price for Moses

Antonio Conte is a huge fan of Victor Moses and brought the player on loan in January from Fenerbahce. The Chelsea player, who worked with Conte in the Premier League, could see a permanent deal on offer. However, this is only if Chelsea lower their asking price. Moses' deal at Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Nelson Semedo Nelson Semedo could be offered to Inter

Barcelona are interested in getting Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. In exchange, the Spanish club is willing to offer some players. One of them is Nelson Semedo. The right-back is also being eyed by several other clubs at the moment. Semedo could bolster the Inter squad and be of great use for Conte. He made 29 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Olivier Giroud Olivier Giroud is believed to have agreed terms with Inter