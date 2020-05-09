-
All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players.
The Serie A, which has seen players return to individual training, is hoping to resume when things are safe.
As far the transfer window is concerned, Inter Milan are linked with several top names.
-
Aubameyang
Inter could offer Icardi for Aubameyang
-
Reports have claimed Arsenal could be on their way to lose skipper and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.
Talks of a new contract has stalled and Aubameyang's future at the club looks uncertain.
Inter, who are heavily interested in Auba, could offer Mauro Icardi in exchange.
Icardi impressed for PSG in 2019-20 after being loaned out and Arsenal could be tempted here.
-
Victor Moses
Inter want Chelsea to drop asking price for Moses
-
Antonio Conte is a huge fan of Victor Moses and brought the player on loan in January from Fenerbahce.
The Chelsea player, who worked with Conte in the Premier League, could see a permanent deal on offer.
However, this is only if Chelsea lower their asking price.
Moses' deal at Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
-
Nelson Semedo
Nelson Semedo could be offered to Inter
-
Barcelona are interested in getting Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
In exchange, the Spanish club is willing to offer some players.
One of them is Nelson Semedo. The right-back is also being eyed by several other clubs at the moment.
Semedo could bolster the Inter squad and be of great use for Conte.
He made 29 appearances for Barcelona this season.
-
Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud is believed to have agreed terms with Inter
-
Olivier Giroud could be on his way to Inter from Chelsea.
The veteran forward has seen few chances offered in the 2019-20 season and is keen to find a new pasture.
Reports in Italy have claimed that the Frenchman has agreed personal terms with Inter and will arrive as a free agent.
Giroud turns 34 in September and scored three goals this season.