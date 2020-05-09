Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the numbers in football for the last 15 years. These two are the GOATS of this generation and arguably one of the best since football's inception. One-man club Messi has been plying his trade at Barcelona, whereas, Ronaldo has achieved success in three top European destinations. Here we look at the statistical comparison.

Most goals Messi pips Ronaldo by one goal in career club matches

Messi started his senior club career in 2004-05 season, whereas, Ronaldo started plying in top-flight football since 2002-03. Messi has amassed 627 goals in 728 matches for the Spanish club. Ronaldo, who started his career at Lisbon, went on to play for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. CR7 has notched 626 goals in 838 matches.

Trophies Messi has 34 trophies to Ronaldo's 27 at club level

Messi has won a staggering 34 trophies at Barcelona. He has lifted 10 La Liga titles, 6 Copa del Rey honors, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 UEFA Super Cups and 3 FIFA Club World Cups. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has lifted 27 career club trophies. He enjoyed most success at Real, winning 15 trophies. Notably, Ronaldo has more UCL trophies (5) than Messi.

Ronaldo Ronaldo pips Messi in terms of career hat-tricks

In terms of hat-tricks (club and international), Ronaldo (56) pips Messi (54). They are the joint-highest in terms of hat-tricks in the UCL (8). In domestic leagues, both are tied at 36 apiece. Messi has three in Copa del Rey, one in Spanish Super Cup and six for Argentina. Ronaldo has nine for Portugal, two in domestic cup and one in Club World Cup.

International level Ronaldo has achieved more success at international level

For country, CR7 has more success as compared to Messi. In 164 matches for Portugal, Ronaldo has scored 99 goals. Whereas, Messi has 70 goals in 138 matches for Argentina. Ronaldo has won the UEFA European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2018-19. Messi hasn't won anything major with Argentina at the senior level.

Individual awards Messi tops the billing in top individual awards

When it comes to individual accolades, Messi has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or a record six times, whereas, Ronaldo has pocketed five. Messi has bagged six European Golden Shoe awards, whereas, Ronaldo has won four. Ronaldo has won The Best FIFA Men's Player twice. Meanwhile, Messi has won it once. Ronaldo has won four Player of the Season awards, whereas, Messi has won eight.

Information Ronaldo has more Champions League goals