Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was adjudged French league's top goal-scorer award for his exploits in the 2019-20 season. However, the Frenchman believes that he should share the Ligue 1 Golden Boot award with Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored the same number of goals. Earlier, Ligue 1 was ended prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG being crowned champions.

Goals Both Mbappe and Ben Yedder amassed 18 goals

Mbappe bagged 18 goals alongside Ben Yedder. However, the Ligue 1 authorities gave the Golden Boot to Mbappe. The youngster claimed the prize outright having scored all of his efforts from open play. Meanwhile, Ben Yedder's three strikes came in the form of penalties. But Mbappe took to social media and said Ben Yedder also deserves the award.

Ben Yedder I think that Wissam also deserves a trophy: Mbappe

"Thank you for all your messages. I think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, like the Premier League did last season, to reward his year," Mbappe said in a tweet, which ended with the hashtag 'A trophy for Wissam'. Wissam Ben Yedder thanked Mbappe and said: "Thank you bro, congratulations to you... We can alternate if you want."

Golden Boot EPL 2018-19 season saw three players share the Golden Boot

Mbappe referred the Premier League as an example on why the top goal-scorer award should be shared. The Premier League 2018-19 season saw three players score 22 goals apiece. Notably, all three of them shared the Golden Boot. The award was shared between Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Information PSG sealed their ninth Ligue 1 crown

Earlier, PSG sealed their ninth Ligue 1 honor and a seventh in last eight seasons. PSG had played 27 games and collected 68 points. They registered 22 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. Toulouse and Amiens were both relegated.