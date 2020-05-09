With the return of marquee players, Australia finally look like a complete side. The Men in Yellow had a terrific campaign in the 2019 World Cup, barring the painful defeat to England in the semi-finals. While Australia have always ruled the 50-over World Cup, they are yet to clinch the coveted title in T20Is. We decode why Australia could win the T20 World Cup.

Batting A star-studded batting order

With Steve Smith and David Warner at the disposal, the Australian batting line-up has the potential to give any opposition a run for the money. The latter makes a perfect combo with skipper Aaron Finch at the top. Smith at number three braces the top order. Australia have a solid middle order batsman in form of Alex Carey, who will be pivotal for them.

Game-changers Australia's potential game-changers

Australia will enter the tournament with a splendid bunch of superstars. Players like Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar and Matthew Wade could single-handedly change the course of the match. Ashton Turner's exploits against India in the Mohali ODI give an account his propensity to take the game away. Meanwhile, Maxwell is the flag-bearer of Australia's potential list of game-changers.

Bowlers A magnificent bowling line-up

The ferocious Australian pace attack needs no introduction. Two of fastest bowlers in the world, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will spice up the action on Australia's lively tracks. Kane Richardson is another seamer who has risen to prominence in recent past. Australia's prized possession Adam Zampa will duly dent the plight of opposition batsmen, especially at the SCG and Adelaide.

Home advantage Australia will make the most of home advantage

Australia are hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time. The tournament was previously played in South Africa, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India respectively. Just like the 2015 World Cup, the advantage of playing at home will work in Australia's favor. Notably, the host team has never won the title in tournament's history. Australia may script history, this time around.

Information Australia's recent record in T20 Internationals