Bundesliga 2 club Dynamo Dresden have put their entire squad and coaching staff into two-week isolation after two players tested positive for coronavirus. The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are due to restart on Saturday, May 16. This comes as a scare for the Germany's club football, as it is set to become the first European league to restart following the coronavirus shutdown.

Positive case Two players test positive, squad put in isolation

Dresden announced on their website that tests taken on Friday had revealed two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine. Dresden were scheduled to play Hannover 96 next Sunday in Bundesliga 2. "The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in a game in the next 14 days," the club said, as per Reuters.

Statement Club issues statement, 14-day quarantine in place

"After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden decided on Saturday that the entire second division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home," the club said. "Due to the quarantine measures, [we] will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned."

Ralf Minge 'We are in contact with the responsible health authority'

Dynamo's sporting director, Ralf Minge, said: "In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures." "We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL [German Football League] to coordinate all further steps."

Bundesliga Bundesliga 2019-20 season to restart on May 16

On Thursday, it was announced that the Bundesliga season will restart from May 16 onwards after the government gave the green light on a return to action. Most teams have nine games to play, with the final weekend of the 2019-20 season rescheduled for June 27-28. The DFB said the season would resume under strict health protocols.

UEFA UEFA feels Germany will provide a shining example for everyone

According to the BBC, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he is "confident that Germany will provide a shining example" to the world of football on how to return to action. "This is a huge and positive step to bringing optimism back to people's lives. It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between the football authorities and politicians," he said.

COVID-19 Coronavirus has brought football to a standstill