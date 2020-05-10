Last updated on May 10 2020, 11:35 am
Written by Parth Dhall
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he has always focused on mental health, regardless of the pandemic.
Speaking on the show Cricket Connected, he reiterated the coronavirus outburst has not perturbed his physical training as he sweats out with all equipment at home.
The 31-year-old believes keeping a positive frame of mind is of utmost importance during the lockdown.
Here is more.
"I am able to train and that's not a problem for me. As far as the game goes, I have always been very keen on improving my mental state and not really focus on practising long hours in the nets," Kohli said.
Kohli feels the optimistic approach keeps him motivated for a potential return to competitive cricket following the pandemic.
"Once I am in good frame of mind and I am keeping myself positive, just looking forward in life, whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in good position to start again from where we left," he stated.
Kohli underwent a lean patch during India's recently concluded New Zealand tour. He mustered only 218 runs in 11 innings across formats. Kohli averaged 9.50 in the two-match Test series, his worst in an away series.
The Indian captain expressed his love for the Indian Premier League.
"I absolutely love IPL for the camaraderie which you share with so many new players that you play not from your own country," said Kohli.
He added, "Those who you don't see often, and there is one reason why everyone loves the IPL too, there is a connect, of players and fans."
Kohli opened up on the 2016 World T20 quarter-final clash against Australia.
The right-handed batsman single-handedly drew victory from jaws of defeat in a thrilling chase.
His unbeaten 82 helped India chase 161 at Mohali.
"I think from the point of atmosphere and importance of match, the quarterfinal match against Australia in 2016 T20 World Cup in Mohali, that was my most favorite match."
