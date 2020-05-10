Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he has always focused on mental health, regardless of the pandemic. Speaking on the show Cricket Connected, he reiterated the coronavirus outburst has not perturbed his physical training as he sweats out with all equipment at home. The 31-year-old believes keeping a positive frame of mind is of utmost importance during the lockdown. Here is more.

Quote Kohli doesn't like to have long hours in the nets

"I am able to train and that's not a problem for me. As far as the game goes, I have always been very keen on improving my mental state and not really focus on practising long hours in the nets," Kohli said.

Return Will be in strong position to resume: Kohli

Kohli feels the optimistic approach keeps him motivated for a potential return to competitive cricket following the pandemic. "Once I am in good frame of mind and I am keeping myself positive, just looking forward in life, whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in good position to start again from where we left," he stated.

Information Kohli will be looking to bounce back

Kohli underwent a lean patch during India's recently concluded New Zealand tour. He mustered only 218 runs in 11 innings across formats. Kohli averaged 9.50 in the two-match Test series, his worst in an away series.

IPL I absolutely love IPL, says Kohli

The Indian captain expressed his love for the Indian Premier League. "I absolutely love IPL for the camaraderie which you share with so many new players that you play not from your own country," said Kohli. He added, "Those who you don't see often, and there is one reason why everyone loves the IPL too, there is a connect, of players and fans."

Innings Kohli speaks about his favorite innings