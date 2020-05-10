Suresh Raina and former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that BCCI should allow those Indian players to compete in foreign T20 leagues who are not in contention for the national team. The BCCI doesn't allow Indian players to feature in global T20 leagues unless they have announced their retirement from the sport. Here's more on the same.

Comments Allow us to play in two different foreign leagues: Raina

"I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues," Raina said during an Instagram Live session. "If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us. All international players make a comeback by playing in those leagues."

Pathan Pathan backs Raina's claims

Meanwhile, Pathan also backed Raina's claims and said players who are not in the reckoning should at least be allowed to compete in foreign T20 leagues. He said players who are 30 years old or more and aren't in the selectors' radar, should be allowed to feature in foreign leagues. He also cited an Indian player can never make his debut at 30.

Mindset There is a different mindset in different countries: Pathan

"There is a different mindset in different countries. Michael Hussey made his debut at the age of 29 for Australia, an Indian player can never make his debut at the age of 30. I think as long as you are fit, you should be available to play for your country," said the former left-arm pacer.

Quote Pathan feels players not in radar should be allowed exposure

"I would suggest that all those players who are 30 years old and they are not on your radar to play international matches, you should allow them to play in foreign leagues," he added.

Personal BCCI shouldn't restrict Indian players to participate in other leagues