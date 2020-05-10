All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected, however, that hasn't stopped the speculations regarding top players. The Serie A, which has seen players return to individual training, is hoping to resume when things are safe. As far the transfer window is concerned, Juventus are linked with several high-profile names.

According to a report in juvefc.com, Serie A champions Juventus are keeping an eye on PSG full-back Thomas Meunier. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent this summer having failed to reach an agreement with PSG over a contract extension. Besides Juve, Premier League side Tottenham are also looking to land the player and bolster their defensive options.

Juventus want to free up space in mid-field by letting go off players like Sami Khedira and Adrian Rabiot. This will allow them to push for Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Pogba is likely to leave United amid a lot of interest from Juve and Real Madrid. According to Sky Sports Italia, Juve will need to shell out €100m for the Frenchman.

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi was sent on loan to PSG last summer and the player did well. He amassed 20 goals in 31 matches across competitions. Icardi hasn't yet reached a permanent agreement with the French champions and isn't going to play for Inter again. The player, who has 124 goals for Inter, is linked with Juventus, who want a new number nine.

