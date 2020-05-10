Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have dominated the show. Many world class players made their presence felt and were part of title-winning campaigns. However, there have been some great footballers, who failed to get hold of the trophy. On the same note, we present five greatest players who never won the Premier League title.

Les Ferdinand Striking sensation Les Ferdinand should have deserved more

Former England striker Les Ferdinand was a revelation in the Premier League. He is still the 10th-highest goal-scorer in EPL history. Ferdinand went on to appear in 351 matches and scored 149 goals, besides making 49 assists. A natural goal-scorer, Ferdinand went on to play for a host of EPL clubs. He came close in 1995-96 with Newcastle United, who finished second.

Robbie Fowler Genius Robbie Fowler missed the bus

Former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was a sensational striker and achieved many individual records. The Englishman, who also represented Manchester City and Leeds United, is the seventh-highest goal-scorer in EPL history. He amassed 163 goals in 379 matches, besides registering 39 assists. Fowler had sound technical ability and was effective in the air. Highly creative, Fowler linked up well with the other attacking players.

Jamie Carragher Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher missed out on the trophy

Former Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher had a long successful career but missed out on the Premier League. The one-man club sensation played 508 EPL matches and registered 195 clean sheets. Despite winning 11 trophies at the club, Carragher saw the likes of United, Chelsea and Arsenal deliver the goods in the Premier League. He was an old-fashioned central defender, who was courageous and sturdy.

David Ginola David Ginola came close with Newcastle

After doing relatively well for Paris Saint-Germain, French winger David Ginola move to Newcastle United in 1995. He came close to winning the EPL title in his debut season at second-placed Newcastle. The talented player went on to represent Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton. Overall, he made 195 appearances and scored 21 goals, besides making 42 assists. Ginola was two-footed, intelligent and terrified full-backs.

Steven Gerrard Not winning the EPL was Gerrard's biggest regret