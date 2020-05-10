England fast bowler Jofra Archer has picked India's KL Rahul as the best T20 batsman he has ever bowled to. Archer hasn't yet bowled to Rahul in T20 Internationals, however, the two have faced off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last two seasons. Rahul was in sublime form in IPL 2018 and 2019 respectively. Here's more.

"Obviously KL. He got me a couple of times playing for Kings XI Punjab. So definitely I'll go with him," Archer told his Rajasthan Royals team-mate Ish Sodhi during a live chat. "If I can put my finger on someone, it's just been him and knowingly, he's probably got the better of me most of the time."

Rahul took on Archer in the 38th match if the IPL 2018 season when the batsman's unbeaten 84 off 54 balls saw Kings XI notch a victory. Rahul cracked Archer for two sixes and three boundaries during his knock, including the final over, in which Rahul finished the game. KXIP won the match by six wickets, with Rahul accelerating towards the end.

Rahul was terrific for KXIP over the last two seasons. He amassed scores of 659 and 593 respectively. The Karnataka batsman 12 fifties and a ton in this process and enjoyed a healthy strike-rate. He was set to lead KXIP in IPL 2020, before the tournament was indefinitely postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

