Afghanistan wicket-keeper Shafiqullah Shafaq has been banned from all forms of cricket after accepting four charges of breaching the Afghanistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.
In February, the 30-year-old was provisionally suspended with immediate effect and charged with five breaches of anti-corruption code.
The charges relate to the inaugural edition of Afghanistan Premier League (2018) and the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.
Quote
Here is what anti-Corruption manager Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said
"This is a serious offence where a senior player is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in APL T20 2018. The player had also attempted but failed to get one of his team-mates to engage in corruption during BPL 2019," Quraishi said.