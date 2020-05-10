Last updated on May 10 2020, 09:44 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Cricket has been a beautiful game of fine proportions ever since its inception.
The meticulous rules make the sport even more intriguing.
However, some obnoxious laws in cricket have been overlooked amid all the transformation.
The result of 2019 World Cup still continues to draw flak.
In this article, we take a look at some ICC rules that need to get redundant.
The Decision Review System (DRS) is a big plus for cricket, but it has sparked several controversies recently due to a quirky rule.
For instance, the ball is struck on pads before going to the boundary.
The on-field umpire raises the finger, however, the decision is reversed with DRS.
As per current rules, the boundary here will not be counted if DRS is opted.
If the batsman takes a single while being adjudged lbw, the single is not counted if decision is revoked through DRS. The ball is deemed dead after the usage of DRS. Cricket pundits around the world claim that batting team bear the loss here.
The term 'overthrow' resulted in pandemonium during the World Cup final when England were awarded extra runs.
Overthrow is an additional run collected by batting team when the ball is not collected at one of the ends.
The runs are added in bowlers' account besides the fielding side.
This rule is harsh on bowlers and it should remain in the 'extras' tally only.
Soft signal was introduced to check disputed catches, as cameras often fail to carve out the perfect angle.
Hence, the on-field umpire gives a soft verdict as per his opinion.
If the third umpire is also unable to make a decision, then soft signal has the final say.
The decision-making here shouldn't depend on a naked eye with batsman's plight being snubbed.
Fast bowlers have been reduced to nothing in T20I cricket.
The shortest format is often regarded as graveyard for seam bowlers.
With the advent of quite a few contemporary bowling variations, the void of bouncers are still felt.
Presently, a bowler can bowl only one bouncer per over in a T20I game.
ICC should allow another bouncer in order to set an equilibrium.
