An official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded to the suggestion of Suresh Raina that Indian players should be allowed to participate in overseas leagues. Notably, Raina had asked the board to allow cricketers, who don't have a central contract, to play abroad. However, the official believes that exclusivity attached with the Indian Premier League is the key.

Quote Here is what the BCCI official said

"One finds these views emanating from those who can see the wall of retirement approaching, and it's natural. It's the luxury of having the freedom of a tunnel vision with a view to further their own interests, and that's absolutely fine," the official stated.

Interest The official defended the board's stand

The official explained what the Indian cricket board aims at. He reiterated the board ensures that non-contracted players garner a considerable value at the IPL auction. "From the point of view of board and interests of Indian cricket, the intent is to ensure a system where non-contracted players are able to command good value at the IPL auction. Exclusivity is the key," he said.

Suresh Raina Raina had urged BCCI for giving nod

During an Instagram Live session, Raina had asked BCCI to allow them to play in foreign leagues. "I wish BCCI plans something with ICC that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues," he said. He added, "If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us."

