Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is disgruntled with Australia reclaiming the number one Test spot. He believes Australia's form has been "pathetic" in overseas conditions, in the last few years. The 38-year-old also heaped praise on Team India for performing magnificently across formats. Earlier this month, Australia dethroned India in the ICC Test Rankings to become the number one side. Here is more.

Quote India should be number one in Test Rankings

"For me, India should be number one. I have serious doubts. On what front have you given Australia the number one Test ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent," Gambhir said, targeting Australia.

Team India 'India have been the most competitive side recently'

Praising the Indian side, Gambhir highlighted the historic series victory in Australia in 2018-19. "If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia," he said. He added, "They have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, and England. Not many countries have done that."

Information Australia displaced India in the ICC Test Rankings

Notably, India have lost the number one spot in Test cricket for the first time since October 2016. India are now the third-placed side with New Zealand holding the second position. Australia lead the rankings with 116 rating points.

Test Championship Gambhir criticizes the points system

Gambhir slammed the points system of ICC Test Rankings as India slipped to the third spot. "I am not surprised with India slipping to number three. I don't believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That's ridiculous," he said.

Do you know? Australia's Test record overseas since 2016