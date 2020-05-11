Last updated on May 11 2020, 03:39 pm
Hi,
Written by Parth Dhall
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is disgruntled with Australia reclaiming the number one Test spot.
He believes Australia's form has been "pathetic" in overseas conditions, in the last few years.
The 38-year-old also heaped praise on Team India for performing magnificently across formats.
Earlier this month, Australia dethroned India in the ICC Test Rankings to become the number one side.
Here is more.
"For me, India should be number one. I have serious doubts. On what front have you given Australia the number one Test ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent," Gambhir said, targeting Australia.
Praising the Indian side, Gambhir highlighted the historic series victory in Australia in 2018-19.
"If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia," he said.
He added, "They have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, and England. Not many countries have done that."
Notably, India have lost the number one spot in Test cricket for the first time since October 2016. India are now the third-placed side with New Zealand holding the second position. Australia lead the rankings with 116 rating points.
Gambhir slammed the points system of ICC Test Rankings as India slipped to the third spot.
"I am not surprised with India slipping to number three. I don't believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That's ridiculous," he said.
Australia have not won a single Test series away from home since 2016. They lost to Sri Lanka (0-3), India (1-2) and South Africa (1-3) during the period, having drawn two series (vs Bangladesh and The Ashes). Overall, they won seven and lost 11 Tests.
