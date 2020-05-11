The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed that the members are working closely with the government to resume cricket in the UK. Previously, the board suspended professional cricket until at least July in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In a recent statement, the ECB stated the decision to stall cricket remains in place amid the ongoing outburst. Here is more.

"We are working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress," ECB said in a statement.

While the entire world is reeling with the deadly COVID-19, UK has extended the lockdown till at least June 1. Meanwhile, the ECB appears to be in tandem following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision. "ECB is aware of the government's announcement pertaining to the next steps of this crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice," the statement read.

England's flagship tournament The Hundred was recently postponed by a year. ECB terminated the contracts of players who were set to participate in the hundred-ball competition. The impending Test series between England and West Indies was also called-off. England will also lose several rounds of County Championship this season. Furthermore, a number of Twenty20 Blast matches will be pushed to a later date.

