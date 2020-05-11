La Liga President Javier Tebas hopes to see the tournament resuming in June this year. In a recent statement, he opined the date of resumption could be June 12. The 57-year-old also ensured that all players will be tested a day before the game, while all the necessary protocols should be in place. Here is what he said in the statement.

Quote Tebas wants La Liga to restart on June 12

"I don't know when football will return. I don't know if the most probable date is June 19, I would like it to be June 12. It will depend on spikes and contagions. There would be league games daily for 35 days," said Tebas.

Protocols Tebas asks players to follow the protocols

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Tebas opened up on the safety of players. "The players will be tested 24 hours before the game. Regulations will be followed to get to the start with as few infected as possible," he said. He added, "We're very on top of control of players, at home I ask that they keep following the protocol."

Details Matches will be held without spectators

Tebas confirmed the fixtures will be held everyday to complete the number of matches. He added that all the matches shall be played behind closed doors in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Now that we are not going to have fans, we are going to have some innovative ideas for broadcasting the games. There's going to be football every day," Tebas stated.

Training Barcelona players returned to field on Friday

Barcelona resumed training after nearly two months, on Friday. All the players were tested for COVID-19 before the entire team, including captain Lionel Messi, came out to train on the Joan Gamper training complex. The first individual session was a part of the league's four-phase plan to restart training. Players will train in small groups for two weeks before graduating to full training.

