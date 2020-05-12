PUBG is one of the most tactically accurate, competitive Battle Royale games where players must fight in solos, duos or squads as they try to win the chicken dinner among 100 gamers. While looting and engaging smartly is the best way to win, the snow map of PUBG Vikendi has its own nuances. Here are five things to know about Vikendi.

Vikendi maintains a seemingly perfect balance when it comes to size. Measuring 6 by 6 km, it is smaller than Miramar or Erangel's 8 by 8 km maps, but larger than Sanhok's 4 by 4 km map. As the size affects gameplay, Vikendi provides a nice balanced combination of quicker gameplay than Erangel and Miramar while retaining the tactical approach that Sanhok often lacks.

The snow map brings its set of complications. Vehicles tend to become more slippery in snowy and icy areas. While acceleration here is slower, players begin to lose vehicular control as they speed up. Notably, the two-seater snowmobile has been exclusively added to Vikendi and is best for travelling in snowy and icy areas. Unfortunately, the vehicle does not perform well on other terrains.

As we expected, the snow is going to make player positioning really interesting to understand. Since vehicle tracks and footprints will appear once players cross snow-covered areas, it will be easier to know the enemy position and the direction. However, it would be wise to remember that tracks disappear after a while so be careful of enemies who might be lying in ambush nearby.

Players who preferred the SCAR-L as their go-to assault rifle, have to change their choice. It has been replaced by the G36C, holding 30 5.56mm bullets in the magazine but can be increased to 40 with an Extended Magazine. Though it cannot attach a stock, it has a lower and an upper rail. Use in the training zone before handling the new weapon in-game.

