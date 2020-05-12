Football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Italy and is set to spend time in quarantine before training with AC Milan ahead of the potential return of the Serie A season. AC Milan and most of the other Italian league clubs resumed training on an individual basis last week. One expects to see full team training starting next Monday. Here's more on the same.

Return Ibrahimovic returns to Italy from Sweden, spotted wearing a facemask

The veteran forward was photographed arriving in Milan wearing a facemask and gloves before being driven to the team's training centre at Milanello. The 38-year-old returned to Sweden on March 12 days after Serie A was suspended as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Italy and Europe. Ibrahimovic was training in Sweden with players at Hammarby, a first-division club which he owns partly.

Evaluation Situation to be evaluated for the season's completion

Last month, a statement issued by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stated that players would be able to train individually from May 4 and in groups from May 18. According to him, the season could be completed after evaluating the situation. He added that utmost safety measures for players will be ensured by the government if the season continues following the pandemic.

Commitment Serie A clubs committed to complete 2019-20 season

Earlier, all 20 clubs playing their trade in the Serie A, voted to get the season underway, whenever it is safe to return. Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled for Thursday between the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and members of the government's Technical Scientific Committee to discuss the medical protocol for the resumption of group training.

