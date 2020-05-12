The UEFA Champions League is the best competition in club football and is the most respected as well. Since 1955, the top teams across the continent of Europe have competed for the ultimate title and bragging rights. Over the years, there have been some terrific finals in the tournament, on the same note, we look at the best clashes.

2005 UCL final Liverpool stun Milan to win a thrilling finale in 2005

Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the Champions League after coming from three goals down at half-time. Paolo Maldini gave the Serie A side a first-minute lead and Hernan Crespo's double saw them take an unassailable lead. Liverpool mid-fielder Steven Gerrard gave the English side hope and Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso leveled in a seven-minute spell.

2006 UCL final Barca score late to stun Arsenal in 2006

In the 2005-06 final, Barcelona scored twice in the last 14 minutes to beat 10-man Arsenal in the Champions League finale. Sol Campbell's thumping header gave Arsenal a 37th minute lead. This was after goal-keeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off for bringing down Samuel Eto'o. Eto'o fired home with 14 minutes left. Substitute Juliano Belletti scored four minutes later to sink the Gunners.

UCL 2016 final Real seal the Madrid derby in 2016

Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe after beating Atletico Madrid in a dramatic penalty shootout in Milan. Sergio Ramos' controversial finish put Real ahead before Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty. However, substitute Yannick Carrasco's goal sent the match into extra-time with a close-range finish. Cristiano Ronaldo struck the winning penalty after Juanfran had missed for Atletico.

1999 UCL final United crowned champions after overcoming Bayern