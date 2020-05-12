Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed the board could incur huge losses if Indian Premier League (IPL) gets called-off. According to him, the losses may amount to nearly Rs. 4,000 crore. He also added the cricket board will come up with several plans to recover the losses, in future. Here is more on the same.

Bilateral series Boards will be interested in staging bilateral series

Dhumal believes most of the cricket boards will now prefer bilateral series over the ICC events, as they are more lucrative. "Now every cricket board will be struggling because of the virus. Bilateral series adds more money to any cricket board," he said. He added, "If individual cricket boards survive then only ICC survives, isn't it? ICC can't survive on its own."

Quote Canceling the IPL will result in losses', says Dhumal

"As of now, every bilateral that we miss, we'll be losing money. And if we're not able to organise IPL then that'll lead to a big hit. Not having an IPL would end up with a revenue loss of about Rs. 4,000 crore," said Dhumal.

Plans BCCI will plan to recover the losses

As per Dhumal, BCCI is framing the strategy to recover losses and reinstate cricket following the pandemic. "We have many, many thoughts as of now. We need to discuss all of this with counterparts in ECB, CA and all other boards and then we'll work out a strategy. We need to think through this and see what best can be done," he said.

Teams The possibility of fielding two Indian teams

A BCCI official recently opened up on the possibility of fielding two Indian teams in subsequent bilateral series. Meanwhile, Dhumal said there is no certainty about the idea presently. "We haven't mulled over this idea and this needs to be worked out with the broadcaster also, you have to certainly make compromises if we're going ahead with two teams," he added.

Information The fate of IPL 2020