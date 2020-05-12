Paris Saint-Germain were awarded the Ligue 1 honor after it was announced the season would not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic. Defending champions PSG, who sealed their ninth title, have been linked with several players in the upcoming transfer window. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted football world and it remains to be seen how things shape up. Here's more.

Mauro Icardi PSG want a permanent move for Mauro Icardi

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi was sent on loan to PSG last summer and the player did well. He amassed 20 goals in 31 matches across competitions. Icardi hasn't yet reached a permanent agreement with the French champions, however, he is said to be wanted by the club. According to French news outlet L'Equipe, PSG could offer Julian Draxler in exchange for the Argentine.

Aubameyang Arsenal's Aubameyang being eyed by PSG

Reports have claimed Arsenal could be on their way to lose skipper and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Talks of a new contract has stalled and Aubameyang's future at the club looks uncertain. The likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan are interested in the player. However, PSG have been linked with Auba as well. The French side could offer Draxler in exchange.

Kalidou Koulibaly Koulibaly is attracting huge interest

PSG are among a host of clubs interested in Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already said he won't let the Senegal defender go without a massive offer. However, the club will have to settle for less amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fresh reports claim that PSG have backed out, opening a way for Liverpool to sign the player.

Ismael Bennacer Ismael Bennacer is on PSG's radar