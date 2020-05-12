The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which was supposed to be held India in November 2020, will now take place between February 17 to March 7 in 2021. The decision to announce the new dates of the tournament was taken after a thorough assessment of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more on the same.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New dates have been confirmed

"Following today's announcement by FIFA, the AIFF and LOC are pleased with the confirmation of the new dates for FIFA U-17 WC India 2020 which will now be held between 17 February and 7 March 2021. The dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete the UEFA, CONCACAF, CAF, OFC, and CONMEBOL qualification tournaments as well," said an official statement.

'We are looking ahead to host a wonderful tournament'

"We are now looking ahead and hoping to host a wonderful tournament that will give women's football in India, the perfect platform to grow and develop." "All the host cities have put in a lot of effort and commitment so far, and we are happy that the new dates will allow them to make up for the lost time," the statement added.

Key details about the U-17 World Cup

The World Cup is scheduled to be played at Bhubhaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai, with Guwahati hosting the opener. The final is set to be played in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will be competed among 16 teams, with hosts India being automatic qualifiers in what will be their maiden appearance in the U-17 Women's World Cup.

