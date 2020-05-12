Chennai Super Kings are not in favor of staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) with only Indians. An official from the MS Dhoni-led franchise asserted the extravaganza of IPL will dwindle, if it goes ahead without the presence of overseas players. He also added that CSK have not been in touch with BCCI lately in regard to the latest developments. Here is more.

"CSK are not keen to do an IPL with only Indian players. That way it would be playing another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The franchise has not been in touch with the BCCI of late as the situation is worsening," the source told PTI.

With rising number of COVID-19 cases across the world, the travel restrictions are unlikely to be lifted in the upcoming months. This makes the possibility of IPL bleak. "There has been no discussion with the BCCI ever since it postponed the IPL. There is no point in discussing also as things are unlikely to be okay anytime soon," the CSK source said.

Contrary to the belief of CSK camp, Rajasthan Royals executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur earlier reiterated the franchise is open to the idea of conducting IPL with only Indian players. "Earlier we could not think of an Indians-only IPL but now there is enough quality to choose from. It is better to have an Indians-only IPL than not have it at all," said Ranjit.

BCCI postponed the impending IPL edition last month, owing to coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the cricket board is looking for the September-October window to stage the tournament. Meanwhile, Treasurer Arun Dhumal recently revealed that BCCI may end up losing Rs. 4,000 crore if IPL gets called-off.

