The Premier League 2019-20 season was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. With nine more matches to go for most teams, the Premier League is hopeful of resuming the season next month. In terms of transfers, several players arrived last summer and in January 2020. They made a huge impact and on that note here are the best signings of the season.

Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes came in and showed character

Bruno Fernandes, who won the Premier League Player of the Month for February, came for a staggering £47m, however, the add-ons could increase the cost to £67.7m. The attacking mid-fielder impressed straightaway with his skill, tenacity and leadership. The Portuguese scored thrice in nine games. He is intelligent and visionary. His brilliance helped Manchester United do well ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Danny Ings Danny Ings has found his feet at Southampton

After scoring eight goals while on loan, Danny Ings made a permanent move to Southampton last summer for £20m. With 15 goals in 29 league appearances, Ings has been vital in keeping Ralph Hassenhuttl's side out of the relegation places. The 27-year-old has shown his mettle for the Saints and could be decisive when the 2019-20 season resumes.

Gary Cahill Gary Cahill has led Crystal Palace's defensive unit well

34-year-old Gary Cahill was frozen by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in the 2018-19 season. He made just eight appearances across competitions. However, he was signed up by Crystal Palace for free in the summer. Cahill has made 20 appearances for the Eagles this season and been a voice for the side. Palace have conceded just 32 goals from 29 matches.

Harry Maguire Harry Maguire has shown great leadership attributes