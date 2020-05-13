Australian legend Greg Chappell believes Test cricket is sustained only by the top-ranked nations, otherwise it will perish soon. He reiterated none of the countries except India, Australia and England encourage youngsters to play the longest format these days. The 71-year-old also opened up on his controversial coaching stint, stating he continues to relish the golden days. Here is more.

Quote Chappell voices opinion on Test cricket

"Test cricket will die the day India gives it up. I cannot see countries other than India, Australia and England investing in young cricketers to take up Test cricket," Chappell said during a chat session with Playwrite Foundation on Tuesday.

Information Australia dethroned India in the ICC Test Rankings

Team India recently lost the number one spot in Test cricket to Australia. India are now the third-placed side with New Zealand holding the second position. Australia lead the ICC Test Rankings with 116 rating points.

T20 cricket I have nothing against T20 cricket: Chappell

Chappell explained he is not against the idea of scaling up T20 cricket through leagues. However, he wants Test cricket to hold its importance. "I have nothing against T20s. For Tests, the monetary issue is going to be massive. But at the same time, Indian captain Virat Kohli calls Test cricket the ultimate format, so there is hope that it will survive," he said.

Coaching stint Chappell's coaching stint was marred by controversies

Following Greg Chappell's appointment as the Indian head coach in 2005, reports of his duel with then-captain Sourav Ganguly emerged. Ganguly was later sacked as captain and dropped from the Indian squad. Moreover, Rahul Dravid was named the Indian skipper across all formats. However, Team India's debacle in the 2007 World Cup made Chappell resign from the post, soon after.

Challenges Chappell talks about the hurdles he faced during his stint