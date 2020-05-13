Veteran tennis ace Serena Williams has claimed she wants to return to court after the lockdown break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Tennis, alongside other sports, had been suspended amid the COVID-19. Chatting with her elder sister Venus during an Instagram live workout, Serena expressed her views. Venus, who began posting workouts on Instagram eight weeks ago, invited Serena this week.

Serena I absolutely love playing, says Serena

"I really look forward to getting back on the court," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said. "It's what I do best. I absolutely love playing." Tennis is on hiatus until at least mid-July thanks to the pandemic, with the French Open postponed until autumn and Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II.

Break Serena on the break caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Serena said she came to see the break as a necessary evil. "I felt like my body needed it, even though I didn't want it," said the 38-year-old. "And now I'm feeling better than ever. I'm feeling more relaxed, more fit. Now I can go out and play real tennis."

Serena Slam Serena last won a Slam at the Australian Open

Serena is just one short of equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams. Serena boasts of the record in the Open Era, winning 23 of them. Among the current players, her elder sister Venus is next with only seven titles. However, Serena last won a Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. Post that, she lost in four Grand Slam finals.

Yoga tips Serena, Venus offer fans yoga tips

Serena, who was seen exercising on the show, which took about half an hour, served as a warm-up for her, even though they were "a little intense." "Do not injure yourself doing this," she admonished during one lunge, while advising at another point: "If you have bad knees, like me, use a pad." The yoga-inspired stretching session had fans interested.

Instagram Post Serena, Venus do an Instagram workout together