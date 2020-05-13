Australian opener David Warner believes he is at the pinnacle of his career at the moment. The 33-year-old revealed that he is looking to represent Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Warner also hinted at stepping away from T20 Internationals following the 2021 T20 World Cup. He wants to leave his spot for budding cricketers in the country thereafter. Here is more.

Quote I feel fit as a fiddle, says Warner

"As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I'm feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. World Cup 2023 is the ultimate goal," said Warner.

Form Warner made a perfect comeback from ball-tampering ban

David Warner made a blistering comeback to international cricket from his ball-tampering ban. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup, having amassed 647 runs from 10 games at 71.89. Barring a patchy Ashes 2019 series, Warner showed terrific form throughout the year. Overall, the southpaw racked up 1,659 runs in 25 internationals at 66.36. The tally included six tons and fifties.

Information Warner was named the Men's T20 Player of the Year

Warner bagged his first Men's T20 Player of the Year award at the Australian Cricket Awards. His T20I scores in 2019 read - 100*, 60*, 57*, 2*, 20, 48*. He was dismissed only once in six innings, having scored 287 runs.

T20 WC Warner could retire from T20Is after 2021 T20 WC

Warner stated that he may retire from the shortest format after impending two T20 World Cups. "We've got younger kids coming through and they should get a sniff and a chance of playing at this level as well," he said. He added, "We're seeing a lot of guys and talent coming through Australian cricket (and) it's important we're leaving those opportunities open there."

Rhythm I want to continue the rhythm: Warner