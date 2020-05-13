The Manchester derby holds a special significance in the Premier League. Manchester City have become a dominant force of late, however, United, who hold the record for most Premier League titles (13), present a severe challenge. In the EPL 2019-20 season, United overcame City on both occasions. Here are the five most memorable Manchester derby encounters from the Premier League era.

2011-12 season City humiliate United 6-1 at Old Trafford

In the 2011-12 season, City inflicted Manchester United's worst home defeat since February 1955. City won the match 6-1 after being 1-0 up at half-time. The visitors' array of attacking talent caused 10-man United plenty of problems. Mario Balotelli scored the first two goals, before Sergio Aguero added the third. Darren Fletcher pulled one back, however, City scored another three in the dying stages.

2012-13 season RVP settles a thriller in injury-time

Manchester United went 2-0 up inside 30 minutes at the Etihad. The game looked in control, until Yaya Toure and Pablo Zabaleta put City level as the game entered its closing moments. However, Robin van Persie settled the derby in the 92nd minute. His free-kick deflected off Samir Nasri to go beyond a stretching Joe Hart. There were wild celebrations as United stunned City.

2019-20 season Solskjaer's United silence City at the Etihad

United were in a spot of bother and needed a response away from home. The Red Devils had a plan and pressed City to hit them on the counter. United went ahead 2-0 inside 30 minutes and could have had more. City took the game to United in the second half. United sat deep and Nicolas Otamendi's 85th minute header couldn't rescue City.

2017-18 season United score three in second half to stun City

City were on course to lift the Premier League trophy but United made them wait a bit longer after a gutsy 3-2 win. United mounted a remarkable second-half derby comeback to come from two goals down to win at Etihad Stadium. City bossed United and dictated the first half. However, a brace from Paul Pogba and Chris Smalling's volley completed the dramatic turnaround.

2008-09 season Michael Owen's last-gasp winner gives United a 4-3 win