All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected. However, Premier League side Tottenham are linked with several top names as speculations continue. The Premier League is set to start its first phase of training under severe restrictions and is eyeing resumption next month. Here are the players linked with Spurs.

Alex Sandro Tottenham could offer Serge Aurier plus cash for Alex Sandro

According to a report in Tuttomercatoweb, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen at full-back. He could be offering Juventus Serge Aurier plus cash for Brazil International Alex Sandro. Spurs are keen to lower Juventus' £44m asking price by offering the Ivorian as part of an exchange deal. Sandro has amassed four assists in 31 appearances for the Serie A leaders this season.

Willian Chelsea's Willian is open to join Arsenal or Spurs

Willian's time at Chelsea is set to come to an end this summer. The 31-year-old, who scored 59 goals in 329 appearances for Chelsea, is open to join a rival club. This has alerted the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal. Willian would add significant experience and class as a winger and Mourinho could bring him for free. Willian shares a cordial bond with Mourinho.

Thomas Meunier Spurs said to be leading the race for Thomas Meunier

According to a report in Le Parisian, Spurs are said to be leading the chase for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent this summer having failed to reach an agreement with PSG over a contract extension. Mourinho could use his experience and look to be more secure defensively. Besides the London club, Juventus are also interested.

Sergino Dest Sergino Dest is also on Tottenham's radar