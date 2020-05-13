The Premier League is wanting to resume the 2019-20 season which was earlier suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clubs are set to start an initial phase of restricted group training later this week. However, this will only be done with medical protocols being followed. If the season does resume next month, this is how teams could finish.

Champions Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy

Liverpool have 82 points from 29 matches and are on course to break the record for most points achieved in a season. The Reds have scored 66 goals and shipped in the fewest this season (21). One expects Jurgen Klopp's men to win the title by June end itself when the season resumes. Liverpool have been brilliant all season and deserve plaudits.

Man City City's fate could be decided in the near future

Manchester City are understood to be completely prepared for their appeal of their European ban, despite the coronavirus pandemic threatening to slow things down. City were slapped with a two-year ban from European competition as a result of Financial Fair Play breaches, but their appeal of the ruling has been delayed by the CAS at the moment. City are second, 25 points behind Liverpool.

Top four Leicester, Chelsea and United battle for a top-four finish

Third-placed Leicester City (53 points) will be challenged by Chelsea (48) and Manchester United (45) for Champions League berths. Going by what we witnessed before suspension hit football, United could trump Chelsea and take fourth place. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will get some crucial players back and lay a strong challenge. If City's ban stays, then these three teams will secure a top-four finish.

Scenario How about relegation teams and Europa League positions?

Norwich are set to get relegated for sure and the two other teams that could join them are Aston Villa and Bournemouth. The Cherries are tied on points alongside Watford and West Ham, however, one expects a tight battle here. Meanwhile, Wolves and Sheffield United will take the Europa League berths if City's suspension stays. Tottenham and Arsenal will fight as well.

Our take Premier League 2019-20 season: The possible final standings