Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rich history in football and whenever they meet, it attracts the most viewers around the globe. A football match between the two sides is known as El Clasico. it is considered one of the biggest club football games in the world. There have been several top notch records in El Clasico matches. Here are the unbreakable records.

Head-to-head Head-to-head: Nothing to separate the two sides

So far, the two sides have met on 244 occasions across competitions in El Clasico. Both teams have registered 96 victories each. There have been a total of 52 draws. In 180 La Liga matches, the tally reads 73-72 in favor of Real. In Copa del Rey, Barca have a 15-12 record against Real. In the Champions League, Real have a 3-2 advantage.

Messi Messi's tally of goals could remain intact

Lionel Messi has enjoyed being part of El Clasico matches. The Barcelona talisman, who has a pile of unbreakable records for the club, has bossed the games against Real as well. Messi has a total of 26 El Clasico goals. He is the only player to have scored 20-plus El Clasico goals. He is also the only Barca player with 15-plus goals.

Messi, CR7 Messi and Ronaldo hold these unbreakable record in El Clasico

Record-holder Messi has a total of 18 El Clasico goals in La Liga and six in the Super Cup. The Argentine's tally of 14 assists is a record in El Clasico. Meanwhile, current Juventus forward and former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, holds the record for scoring in most consecutive matches. Ronaldo scored 7 goals in six successive El Clasico games.

Records Other notable team unbreakable records