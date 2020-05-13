Wrist-spinners are always deemed as trump cards across all the three formats. They carry the rare propensity to sway the game single-handedly on any given deck. The evolution of wrist-spin, especially in T20Is, has made the game more intriguing. The impending T20 World Cup in Australia could see the tumultuous magic of wrist-spinners. Let us find out why wrist-spin could prevail in T20 WC.

Australian decks support wrist-spinners

The Australian decks are usually tailor-made for fast bowling. All the eminent fast bowlers fancy bowling on the spicy decks in Australia. However, the strips at the SCG and Adelaide Oval bring out the bright side of spinners. Over the years, wrist-spinners have grabbed eyeballs in Australia's premium T20 tournament - Big Bash League. Adam Zampa has been the latest entrant.

Zampa leads the (T20I) wickets tally in Australia since 2017

Adam Zampa has been world's leading wicket-taker (T20Is) in Australia since January 2017. He has snapped up 14 wickets from 11 T20Is at an incredible average of 17.21. Notably, his best bowling figures of 14/3 were recorded at the Adelaide Oval in 2019.

Wrist-spinners will use the experience of BBL

The Big Bash League is still home to a number of proficient wrist-spinners. Zampa, who has 69 Big Bash wickets to his name, has been the tournament's greatest find in recent times. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is yet another wrist-spinner, who has risen to prominence in the shortest format. He averages mere 17.66 in the Big Bash, the best among wrist-spinners.

Wrist-spinners who could make an impact in Australia

Besides Zampa and Rashid, Indian spin twins will be looking to light up the stage down under. Since January 2017, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken a combined number of 91 wickets in T20 Internationals. Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi bolsters the spin attack of New Zealand. England's Adil Rashid will also turn up the heat with his daunting leggies.

Wrist-spinners rule the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings

Rashid Khan leads the the incumbent ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers. The list includes four more wrist-spinners (Adam Zampa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shadab Khan and Adil Rashid). As many as four finger-spinners are present in the T20I Rankings with Chris Jordon being the only seamer.

Wrist-spinners have transformed the approach in T20 cricket

With the advent of T20 cricket, the dynamics have transformed drastically. Gone are the days when captains used to preserve the spinners. In modern day cricket, wrist-spinners push the batsmen to back foot with counter-attacking display. Poonam Yadav's success in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup explains this fact. She was the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, having scalped 10 wickets at 11.90.

The top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2016