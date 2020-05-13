Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes split captaincy will not operate well in the Indian team. Speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, the 52-year-old stated that Indian captain Virat Kohli is an imposing character and he would not like to give his authority away. Hussain gave the example of England cricket team, which has adopted split captaincy quite well. Here is more.

Virat Kohli has been the captain of Team India in all three formats since 2017. In 2014-15, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed on the baton to Kohli in Test cricket, after announcing retirement. However, Rohit Sharma has also led the Indian side in several T20I series with Kohli opting to rest. This has resulted in various speculations regarding split captaincy.

"It depends on the character, Virat (Kohli) is such an imposing character, all encompassing, it would be difficult for him to hand over, he wouldn't want to hand anything over," said Hussain.

Nasser pointed out that Indian team management has not done well in the selection matters of late. "One thing they don't do well is selection. They couldn't get a number four despite having so many batsmen. Unlike New Zealand, who have only that many players to choose from, India have so much of talent. After two failures, a new player comes in," he said.

